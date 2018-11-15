CMA AWARD WINNERS – 2018
Entertainer of the Year
Jason Aldean
Luke Bryan
Kenny Chesney
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban – WINNER
Single of the Year
“Broken Halos,” Chris Stapleton – WINNER
“Drinkin’ Problem,” Midland
“Drowns the Whiskey,” Jason Aldean feat. Miranda Lambert
“Meant to Be,” Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line
“Tequila,” Dan + Shay
Miranda Lambert
Maren Morris
Kacey Musgraves
Carrie Underwood – WINNER
Male Vocalist of the Year
Dierks Bentley
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton – WINNER
Keith Urban
Vocal Duo of the Year
Brothers Osborne – WINNER
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Maddie & Tae
Sugarland
New Artist of the Year
Lauren Alaina
Luke Combs – WINNER
Chris Janson
Midland
Brett Young
Vocal Group of the Year
Lady Antebellum
LANCO
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion – WINNER
Album of the Year
From A Room: Volume 2, Chris Stapleton
Golden Hour, Kacey Musgraves – WINNER
Graffiti U, Keith Urban
Life Changes, Thomas Rhett
The Mountain, Dierks Bentley
Song of the Year
“Body Like A Back Road,” Sam Hunt
“Broken Halos,” Chris Stapleton – WINNER
“Drowns the Whiskey,” Jason Aldean feat. Miranda Lambert
“Drunk Girl,” Chris Janson
“Tequila,” Dan + Shay
Music Video of the Year
“Babe,” Sugarland feat. Taylor Swift
“Cry Pretty,” Carrie Underwood
“Drunk Girl,” Chris Janson
“Marry Me,” Thomas Rhett – WINNER
“Tequila,” Dan + Shay
Musical Event of the Year
“Burning Man,” Dierks Bentley featuring Brothers Osborne
“Dear Hate,” Maren Morris featuring Vince Gill
“Drowns the Whiskey,” Jason Aldean featuring Miranda Lambert
“Everything’s Gonna Be Alright,” David Lee Murphy with Kenny Chesney – WINNER
“Meant to Be,” Bebe Rexha and Florida Georgia Line
Musician of the Year
Jerry Douglas, Dobro
Paul Franklin, Steel Guitar
Dann Huff, Guitar
Mac McAnally, Guitar – WINNER
Derek Wells, Guitar