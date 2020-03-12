24/7 WV CORONAVIRUS HOTLINE – 1 800 – 887 – 4304

As of March 11, 2020, West Virginia has tested 8 residents for COVID-19; 7 were negative and 1 is pending (at CDC). No cases have been confirmed in West Virginia at this time.

Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) is a respiratory illness caused by a novel (new) coronavirus designated SARS-CoV-2.The outbreak of COVID-19 originated in Wuhan City, Hubei Province, China in December 2019. Since then, tens of thousands of confirmed cases have been reported, predominantly in China but in a rapidly growing number of countries worldwide.

This is a rapidly evolving situation, so information and recommendations may change. We will continue to learn more in the coming days and share new information as it is available. Click on the icons below for information by topic.