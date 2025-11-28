2025 Christmas Cash Giveaway

WQBE has teamed with Go Mart this Christmas! And we have the perfect gift! CHRISTMAS CASH!

Listen Monday thru Friday for your chance to call in and play our Christmas Cash Game.

We have hidden different Cash amounts under different Numbers. Numbers between 1 & 30

Your mission, find the 2 numbers with the exact same Cash amount and win that amount!

Download our play-a-long sheet to help you keep track. The more you listen, the better your

chances of winning CHRISTMAS CASH from GoMart and 97.5 WQBE

Only one cash winner per family please