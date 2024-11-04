2024 Union Mission Drumstick Dash

We want to invite you to participate in and spread the word about our 13th Annual Drumstick

Dash 5K, taking place on Thanksgiving morning, November 28th, 2024, at 9 AM on Kanawha Boulevard near Haddad Riverfront Park!

This is a wonderful opportunity to kick off your holiday celebrations while supporting a great cause. All funds raised from this race goes to funding our many social service programs that help West Virginians in need.

To signup, please go to runsignup.com/Race/WV/Charleston/Drumstick5K. All registered participants will receive a race t-shirt if you sign up by Monday, November 11th, at 11:59 PM. After that date, shirts will be available only while supplies last, so don’t miss out!

Whether you’re a seasoned runner or just looking to enjoy a fun morning with family and friends, the Drumstick Dash is perfect for everyone. Let’s make this Thanksgiving memorable!



For more information about this event or Union Mission, please go to unionmission.com and check out our Facebook page at facebook.com/unionmission! For questions about the race, please contact Katie Bush, at 304-925-0366 ext. 142 or katie@wefeedpeople.com.