WQBE, with your help, will help feed hungry West Virginia families this year. WQBE will be set up and collecting nonperishable food items at the South Ridge Walmart from 6am till noon all week. If you’d like to make a donation please make checks out to Union Mission – Christmas Food Drive. You can also make a secure on line donation at this link: https://unionmission.com/donate/ Thanks and Merry Christmas from the Union Mission and 97.5 WQBE!