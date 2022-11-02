It’s time to dust off those running/ walking shoes! Whether you’re an experienced runner or a casual walker, you can join us for this fun filled run/walk to “Shuffle Your Feet so Others Can Eat” on the beautiful Kanawha Boulevard starting and ending at Haddad Riverfront Park.

The 11th annual Union Mission Drumstick Dash begins at 9:00 on Thanksgiving morning and is open to all ages. Pre-registration is $35 per person and $40 the day of the event. Kids 10 and under can register for the competitive level ($15) or the noncompetitive level (free). The competitive level participants will receive a t-shirt and race number. Awards will be given to runners for best in each age category for both men and women and best time overall in both men and women brackets.

There will also be special prizes for 10 people who show up in costume and 10 people who will find the turkey hats that will be hidden along the race

route! T-Shirts will be given to competitive level participants who register by November 17th by 11:59PM. Pre-race packet pickup will be held Wednesday, November 23 from 2-6 PM at the Theater’s lobby attached to the Charleston Coliseum. We highly recommend you pick up your packet

early to avoid long lines on race morning.

We are encouraging every participant to bring as many canned and nonperishable foods as possible to help feed the hungry during the holiday season.

Register today by going to: tristateracer.com/DrumstickDash You can also contact Katie at 304.925.0366 ext. 142 if you have any questions or would like to sponsor this event.

All proceeds will be used to support the mission and the services provided to those in need.