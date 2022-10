2022 HALLOWEEN FUN

Trick or Treat Times 2022!!!

Please keep checking back because several town and counties are still in the planning process for Trick or Treat.

Make sure to check-out our local events closer to Halloween for more spooky events!!!

Boone County

Date: Oct. 31st

Time: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Includes Chapmanville

Cabell County

Date: Oct. 31st

Time: 6:00pm – 8:00pm

Fayette County

Date: Oct 31st

Time: 6:00pm – 8:00pm

Jackson County

Date: October 31st

Time: 6:00pm – 7:30pm

Lincoln County

Date: October 31st

Time: 5:30pm – 7:30pm

Logan County

Date: Oct. 31st

Time: 6:00pm – 8:00pm

Kanawha County

Date: Oct. 31st

Time: 6:00pm – 8:00pm

Includes Charleston, St. Albans and South Charleston

Mason County

See Individual Towns

Mingo County

Date: Oct. 29th

Time: 6:00pm – 8:00pm

Putnam County

Date: Oct 31st

Time: 6:00pm – 8:00pm

Roane County

Date: Oct. 31st

Time: 6:00pm – 8:00pm

Cities and Towns….

Ceredo

Date: Oct. 31st

Time: 6:00pm – 8:00pm

Flatwoods

Date: Oct. 29th

Time: 5:30pm – 7:00pm (Townwide Party to follow)

Hamlin

Date: Oct. 31st

Time: 5:30pm – 7:030pm

Huntington

Date: Oct. 31

Time: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Includes the Westmoreland neighborhood in Wayne County,

The Village of Barboursville – the City of Milton and all unincorporated areas of Cabell Co.

Hurricane

Date: Oct. 31st

Time: 6:00pm – 8:00pm

Kenova

Date: Oct. 31st

Time: 6:00pm – 8:00pm

Logan

Date: Oct. 31st

Time: 6:00pm – 8:00pm

New Haven

Date: Oct. 27th

Time: 6:00pm – 7:00pm

Oak Hill

Date: Oct. 31st

Time: 6:00pm – 8:00pm

Parkersburg

Date: Oct. 31st

Time: 6:00pm – 7:30pm

Point Pleasant

Date: Oct. 27th

Time: 5:30pm – 6:30pm

Ripley

Date: Oct. 31st

Time: 6:00pm – 7:30pm

Summersville

Date: Oct. 31st

Time: 6:00pm – 8:00pm

Sutton

Date: Oct. 29th

Time: 8:00pm – 9:30pm

Winfield

Date: Oct. 31st

Time: 6:00pm – 7:30pm