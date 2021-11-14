2021 DrumStick Dash

The 10th Annual Drumstick Dash starts on Thanksgiving morning, November 25th, 2021 at 9AM. Walkers are welcome! Please go to https://www.tristateracer.com/event.php?RaceID=11494 to sign up. Registration includes T-shirt up until Thursday, November 18th at 11:59PM. All proceeds go to support Union Mission and services provided to those in need.

Our race motto is “Shuffle your feet so others can eat!”

We encourage participants to bring as much canned food and nonperishable food as possible. Dress warm, but feel free to dress up in costume!

Competition prizes will be given to:

-Top 3 males and females overall

-Top male and female in each age category:

10 and under (competitive only)

11-19

20-29

30-39

40-49

50-59

-First 10 people in costume who show up at the prize tent-Pumpkin pie

-People who find 10 turkey hats hidden along route-Pumpkin pie

-Parking – Shanklin parking building will be open – FREE parking. Parking is available on any side streets (except for Court Street – this is for police cars only).

-Race packet pickup will be held at the Theater attached to the Charleston Coliseum 2-6 on Wednesday, November 24th. It is highly recommended to pick up your packets ahead of time to avoid long lines day of race!