2020 Union Mission Christmas Food Drive





THE FOOD DRIVE

2020 has been full of challenges, but one challenge that has never changed is the WQBE Al Woody Memorial Union Mission Christmas Food Drive! This year’s food drive will be different. Beginning Monday a special outdoor drive-thru, drop off location will be set up at the Southridge Walmart location with The Morning Air Show broadcasting live.

Everything will be outside as we safely, social distance. We’ve also decided not to issue our normal IVS Hydro Potato Challenge due to the sheer volume of volunteers needed to physically handle truckloads of potatoes. This years challenge is simple – Help Feed People while staying safe! On behalf of the Union Mission, IVS Hydro & Walmart, Thank you and Merry Christmas!!

HOW YOU CAN HELP

ONLINE DONATION – Click here to make an online donation to the Union Mission through their website.

MOBILE COMMAND POST – We’ll be set up at Walmart Southridge this year, making it easier for you to drop off items during the week of the food drive. From December 14 through the 18th, look for the mobile command post set up in front of Walmart at Southridge. Our Mobile Command post will be manned each day between 6am and 1pm.

TEXT DONATIONS – Text the dollar and food amount that you would like to donate to 833.401.0918.

Example – ” 5 food” will donate $5. Texts are case and space sensitive. If a text is wrong, it will give a prompt to resubmit.



ABOUT THE UNION MISSION

Since 1911, Union Mission has been a ready, active hand of help to the needy of West Virginia. Their mission is “helping hurting people in Jesus’ name,” and as such, they unabashedly share the gospel of Jesus Christ even as we minister to the physical needs of the downtrodden. They have seen God work in amazing ways through various ministries to improve lives and draw people closer to Him. All over our state, the Union Mission has gained a reputation of being there for those who have nowhere to turn.