Dunbar Critter Dinner 2/15/20

Noon – February 15th – Dunbar Recreation Center

On the menu at the 2020 Critter Dinner!

Goat Goulash; Turtle Soup

Gator Gumbo; Deep Fried Gator, Shark, Mt. Oysters

Craw Fish & Catfish; Sausages include Gator, Wild Boar, Venison,

Elk, and Buffalo.

That’s not all there will also be Pork, Turkey,

Elk, Buffalo, Wild Boar and Lamb.

And that’s not all!

Veggies will be Mashed Potatoes, Gravy, Corn, Green Beans, Greens/Vinegar,

Pinto Beans (for the weak in heart), and there will be Corn Bread and Rolls.

