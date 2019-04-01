2019 Putnam County Fair
FRIDAY, JULY 12TH
12:00-7:00 pm—Register All Livestock Exhibits (except rabbits) at Livestock Barn
4:00-7:00 pm—Register 4-H/FFA Project Exhibits, Club Educational and Club Scrapbooks, Register Agricultural and Home Arts Exhibits at Exhibit Hall
4:00-7:00 pm—Register 4-H/FFA and Open Rabbit Exhibits at Rabbit Hutch
7:00 pm—Mandatory Meeting Food and Commercial Vendors at 4-H Food Booth
8:00 pm—All Putnam County Fair Livestock Exhibitors and Parents’ Mandatory Meeting at Show/Sale Arena
SATURDAY, JULY 13TH
8:00 am—Gates Open
8:00 am—4-H/FFA Horse Show Registration
8:00 am-12 noon—4-H/FFA Project and Agriculture Exhibits judging (Exhibit Hall Closed)
9:00 am—4-H/FFA Horse Show (Horse Show Ring)
12 noon-9 pm—Exhibit Hall open
12 noon—Line-up “Miss” contests—all age groups (Entertainment Tent)
12:30 pm—”Miss” Contest (Entertainment Tent)
1:00pm-11pm—Gambill Amusement Carnival Rides (Closed from 5:00-6:00 pm for dinner)
4:00 pm—Register for Truck and Tractor Pulls
4:45 pm—Official Fair Opening
5:00 pm—Truck and Tractor Pulls (Motorized Events Complex)
5:30 pm—Pet Show Registration
6:00 pm—Pet Show (Show/Sale Arena)
7:00 pm—Sandy Sowell Karaoke (Entertainment Tent) Presented by Putnam County Bank
8:15 pm—Coronation of the 2018 Miss Putnam County Fair Queen (Amphitheater)
8:30 pm—Sold Sisters Presents Mikele Buck(Amphitheater)
11:00 pm—Fair Closes
SUNDAY, JULY 14TH
10:00 am—Gates Open
10:00am- Cowboy Church (Show/Sale Arena)
10:30 am—Pretty Baby Line Up (0-12 months) (Entertainment Tent)
11:00 am—Pretty Baby Contest (0-12 months) (Entertainment Tent)
12 noon-9 pm—Exhibit Hall open
12:30 pm—Pretty Baby Line-Up (13-48 months) (Entertainment Tent)
1:00 pm—Pretty Baby Contest (13-48 months) (Entertainment Tent)
1:00pm- 8:00pm Gambill Amusement Carnival Open
2:00 pm—4-H/FFA Market Rabbit Show (Show/ Sale Arena) Showmanship to follow.
3:30 pm—4-H/FFA and Open Pet Rabbit Show (Rabbit Hutch)
6:00 pm- WVU Extension Programming (Exhibit Hall)
6:00 pm—Kid’s Kid Goat Show (Show/Sale Arena)
6:30 pm—Ewe & Me Show, immediately followed by 4-H/FFA Market Lambs and Meat Goats Show (Show/Sale Arena) Showmanship to follow.
11:00 pm—Fair Closes
MONDAY, JULY 15TH
4:00 pm—Gates Open
4:00 – 9:00 pm—Exhibit Hall Open
6:00 pm—WVU Extension Programming (Exhibit Hall)
6:00-10:00 pm—Gambill Amusement Carnival Open
6:30 pm—Kids Pedal Power Tractor Pull (pulls daily)
7:00pm- Rhinestone Roper (Fair Midway)
7:30pm- SEBRA Bulls and Barrels Rodeo (Motorized Events Complex)
8:00 pm—4-H/FFA Market Hog Show (Show/Sale Arena)
9:00 pm—Rhinestone Roper (Fair Midway)
11:00 pm—Fair Closes
TUESDAY, JULY 16TH
8:00 am—4-H/FFA Market Hog Showmanship Practice
9:00 am—4-H/FFA Market Hog Showmanship (Show/Sale Arena)
4:00 pm—Gates Open
4:00-9:00 pm—Exhibit Hall Open
6:00 pm—WVU Extension Programming (Exhibit Hall)
6:00 pm—Demolition Derby Registration (Motorized Events Complex)
6:00-10:00 pm—Gambill Amusement Carnival Open
6:30 pm—Kids Pedal Power Tractor Pull (pulls daily) Sponsored by: Putnam County CVB
6:30 pm—4-H/FFA Market Steer Show (Show/Sale Arena) Showmanship to follow.
7:00 pm—Rhinestone Roper (Fair Midway)
7:30 pm— (Entertainment Tent)
8:00 pm—Demolition Derby (Motorized Events Complex)
9:00pm—Rhinestone Roper (Fair Midway)
11:00 pm—Fair Closes
WEDNESDAY, JULY 17TH
4:00 pm—Gates Open
4:00-9:00 pm—Exhibit Hall Open
6:00-10:00 pm—Gambill Amusement Carnival Open
6:00pm— WVU Extension Programming (Exhibit Hall)
6:30 pm—4-H/FFA Purebred Beef Show; 4-H/FFA Heifer Show; 4-H/FFA Feeder Calves show. (Show/ Sale Arena). Showmanship to follow (combined classes)
6:30 pm—Kids Pedal Power Tractor Pull (pulls daily) Sponsored by: Putnam County CVB
7:00 pm—Rhinestone Roper (Fair Midway)
7:30 pm— (Entertainment Tent)
11:00 pm—Fair Closes
THURSDAY, JULY 18TH
4:00 pm—Gates Open
4:00-9:00 pm—Exhibit Hall Open
6:00-10:00 pm—Gambill Amusements Carnival Open
6:00 pm—WVU Extension Programming (Exhibit Hall)
6:00-6:45 pm—4-Wheel ATV Motocross Registration
6:30 pm—Kids Pedal Power Tractor Pull (pulls daily) Sponsored by: Putnam County CVB
6:30pm—Master Showmanship (Show/Sale Arena)
7:00- 8:00 pm—4-Wheel ATV Motocross Practice
7:00 pm—Southern Gospel Night (Amphitheater) Presented by Solid Rock Investigations
7:30 pm— (Entertainment Tent)
8:00 pm—4-Wheel ATV Motocross (Motorized Events Complex)
Southern States Wrestling Sponsored by
11:00 pm—Fair Closes
FRIDAY, JULY 19TH
4:00 pm—Gates Open
4:00-9:00 pm—Exhibit Hall Open
4:00 pm-6:00 pm—4-H/FFA Livestock Bidders’ Registration (Show/Sale Arena)
6:00 pm—WVU Extension Programming (Exhibit Hall)
6:00-6:45 pm—Motorcycle Motocross Registration (Motorized Events Complex)
6:00-11:00 pm— Gambill Amusements Carnival Open
5:00 pm—Putnam County Fair Annual Livestock Auction (Show/Sale Arena)
6:30 pm—Kids Pedal Power Tractor Pull (pulls daily) Sponsored by: Putnam County CVB
7:00-8:00 pm—Motorcycle Motocross Practice
7:30 pm— (Entertainment Tent)
8:00 pm—Motorcycle Motocross Race (Motorized Events Complex)
8:30 pm— (Amphitheater)
11:00 pm—Fair Closes
SATURDAY, JULY 20th
8:00 am—Gates Open
9:00 am-12 noon—Mud Run Registration
12:00 noon-9:00 pm—Exhibit Hall Open
1:00pm- 11:00pm— Gambill Amusements Carnival open (closed from 5:00- 6:00 pm for dinner)
1:00 pm—4 Wheel Drive Mud Run (Motorized Events Complex)
4:00 pm—WVU Extension Programming (Sale/Show Arena)
6:30 pm—Kids Pedal Power Championship Pulls (Must qualified from earlier in the week to participate.) Sponsored by: Putnam County CVB
7:30 pm— (Entertainment Tent)
8:30 pm—Joe Diffie (Amphitheater) Presented by WQBE
9:30 pm—Release projects from Exhibit Hall
11:00 pm—2019 Fair Closes
SUNDAY, JULY 21st
8:00 am-2:00 pm—Removal of ALL exhibits from the Exhibit Hall. All animals must be removed by 10:00am on Sunday morning. All campers must be removed. All chairpersons are responsible for clean-up and winterizing of their areas.