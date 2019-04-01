2019 Putnam County Fair

FRIDAY, JULY 12TH

12:00-7:00 pm—Register All Livestock Exhibits (except rabbits) at Livestock Barn

4:00-7:00 pm—Register 4-H/FFA Project Exhibits, Club Educational and Club Scrapbooks, Register Agricultural and Home Arts Exhibits at Exhibit Hall

4:00-7:00 pm—Register 4-H/FFA and Open Rabbit Exhibits at Rabbit Hutch

7:00 pm—Mandatory Meeting Food and Commercial Vendors at 4-H Food Booth

8:00 pm—All Putnam County Fair Livestock Exhibitors and Parents’ Mandatory Meeting at Show/Sale Arena

SATURDAY, JULY 13TH

8:00 am—Gates Open

8:00 am—4-H/FFA Horse Show Registration

8:00 am-12 noon—4-H/FFA Project and Agriculture Exhibits judging (Exhibit Hall Closed)

9:00 am—4-H/FFA Horse Show (Horse Show Ring)

12 noon-9 pm—Exhibit Hall open

12 noon—Line-up “Miss” contests—all age groups (Entertainment Tent)

12:30 pm—”Miss” Contest (Entertainment Tent)

1:00pm-11pm—Gambill Amusement Carnival Rides (Closed from 5:00-6:00 pm for dinner)

4:00 pm—Register for Truck and Tractor Pulls

4:45 pm—Official Fair Opening

5:00 pm—Truck and Tractor Pulls (Motorized Events Complex)

5:30 pm—Pet Show Registration

6:00 pm—Pet Show (Show/Sale Arena)

7:00 pm—Sandy Sowell Karaoke (Entertainment Tent) Presented by Putnam County Bank

8:15 pm—Coronation of the 2018 Miss Putnam County Fair Queen (Amphitheater)

8:30 pm—Sold Sisters Presents Mikele Buck(Amphitheater)

11:00 pm—Fair Closes

SUNDAY, JULY 14TH

10:00 am—Gates Open

10:00am- Cowboy Church (Show/Sale Arena)

10:30 am—Pretty Baby Line Up (0-12 months) (Entertainment Tent)

11:00 am—Pretty Baby Contest (0-12 months) (Entertainment Tent)

12 noon-9 pm—Exhibit Hall open

12:30 pm—Pretty Baby Line-Up (13-48 months) (Entertainment Tent)

1:00 pm—Pretty Baby Contest (13-48 months) (Entertainment Tent)

1:00pm- 8:00pm Gambill Amusement Carnival Open

2:00 pm—4-H/FFA Market Rabbit Show (Show/ Sale Arena) Showmanship to follow.

3:30 pm—4-H/FFA and Open Pet Rabbit Show (Rabbit Hutch)

6:00 pm- WVU Extension Programming (Exhibit Hall)

6:00 pm—Kid’s Kid Goat Show (Show/Sale Arena)

6:30 pm—Ewe & Me Show, immediately followed by 4-H/FFA Market Lambs and Meat Goats Show (Show/Sale Arena) Showmanship to follow.

11:00 pm—Fair Closes

MONDAY, JULY 15TH

4:00 pm—Gates Open

4:00 – 9:00 pm—Exhibit Hall Open

6:00 pm—WVU Extension Programming (Exhibit Hall)

6:00-10:00 pm—Gambill Amusement Carnival Open

6:30 pm—Kids Pedal Power Tractor Pull (pulls daily)

7:00pm- Rhinestone Roper (Fair Midway)

7:30pm- SEBRA Bulls and Barrels Rodeo (Motorized Events Complex)

8:00 pm—4-H/FFA Market Hog Show (Show/Sale Arena)

9:00 pm—Rhinestone Roper (Fair Midway)

11:00 pm—Fair Closes

TUESDAY, JULY 16TH

8:00 am—4-H/FFA Market Hog Showmanship Practice

9:00 am—4-H/FFA Market Hog Showmanship (Show/Sale Arena)

4:00 pm—Gates Open

4:00-9:00 pm—Exhibit Hall Open

6:00 pm—WVU Extension Programming (Exhibit Hall)

6:00 pm—Demolition Derby Registration (Motorized Events Complex)

6:00-10:00 pm—Gambill Amusement Carnival Open

6:30 pm—Kids Pedal Power Tractor Pull (pulls daily) Sponsored by: Putnam County CVB

6:30 pm—4-H/FFA Market Steer Show (Show/Sale Arena) Showmanship to follow.

7:00 pm—Rhinestone Roper (Fair Midway)

7:30 pm— (Entertainment Tent)

8:00 pm—Demolition Derby (Motorized Events Complex)

9:00pm—Rhinestone Roper (Fair Midway)

11:00 pm—Fair Closes

WEDNESDAY, JULY 17TH

4:00 pm—Gates Open

4:00-9:00 pm—Exhibit Hall Open

6:00-10:00 pm—Gambill Amusement Carnival Open

6:00pm— WVU Extension Programming (Exhibit Hall)

6:30 pm—4-H/FFA Purebred Beef Show; 4-H/FFA Heifer Show; 4-H/FFA Feeder Calves show. (Show/ Sale Arena). Showmanship to follow (combined classes)

6:30 pm—Kids Pedal Power Tractor Pull (pulls daily) Sponsored by: Putnam County CVB

7:00 pm—Rhinestone Roper (Fair Midway)

7:30 pm— (Entertainment Tent)

11:00 pm—Fair Closes

THURSDAY, JULY 18TH

4:00 pm—Gates Open

4:00-9:00 pm—Exhibit Hall Open

6:00-10:00 pm—Gambill Amusements Carnival Open

6:00 pm—WVU Extension Programming (Exhibit Hall)

6:00-6:45 pm—4-Wheel ATV Motocross Registration

6:30 pm—Kids Pedal Power Tractor Pull (pulls daily) Sponsored by: Putnam County CVB

6:30pm—Master Showmanship (Show/Sale Arena)

7:00- 8:00 pm—4-Wheel ATV Motocross Practice

7:00 pm—Southern Gospel Night (Amphitheater) Presented by Solid Rock Investigations

7:30 pm— (Entertainment Tent)

8:00 pm—4-Wheel ATV Motocross (Motorized Events Complex)

Southern States Wrestling Sponsored by

11:00 pm—Fair Closes

FRIDAY, JULY 19TH

4:00 pm—Gates Open

4:00-9:00 pm—Exhibit Hall Open

4:00 pm-6:00 pm—4-H/FFA Livestock Bidders’ Registration (Show/Sale Arena)

6:00 pm—WVU Extension Programming (Exhibit Hall)

6:00-6:45 pm—Motorcycle Motocross Registration (Motorized Events Complex)

6:00-11:00 pm— Gambill Amusements Carnival Open

5:00 pm—Putnam County Fair Annual Livestock Auction (Show/Sale Arena)

6:30 pm—Kids Pedal Power Tractor Pull (pulls daily) Sponsored by: Putnam County CVB

7:00-8:00 pm—Motorcycle Motocross Practice

7:30 pm— (Entertainment Tent)

8:00 pm—Motorcycle Motocross Race (Motorized Events Complex)

8:30 pm— (Amphitheater)

11:00 pm—Fair Closes

SATURDAY, JULY 20th

8:00 am—Gates Open

9:00 am-12 noon—Mud Run Registration

12:00 noon-9:00 pm—Exhibit Hall Open

1:00pm- 11:00pm— Gambill Amusements Carnival open (closed from 5:00- 6:00 pm for dinner)

1:00 pm—4 Wheel Drive Mud Run (Motorized Events Complex)

4:00 pm—WVU Extension Programming (Sale/Show Arena)

6:30 pm—Kids Pedal Power Championship Pulls (Must qualified from earlier in the week to participate.) Sponsored by: Putnam County CVB

7:30 pm— (Entertainment Tent)

8:30 pm—Joe Diffie (Amphitheater) Presented by WQBE

9:30 pm—Release projects from Exhibit Hall

11:00 pm—2019 Fair Closes

SUNDAY, JULY 21st

8:00 am-2:00 pm—Removal of ALL exhibits from the Exhibit Hall. All animals must be removed by 10:00am on Sunday morning. All campers must be removed. All chairpersons are responsible for clean-up and winterizing of their areas.