2019 FOOD TRUCK FESTIVAL



The Putnam County Convention and Visitors Bureau, Chamber of Commerce, and Town of Eleanor are hosting the 3rd Annual WV Food Truck Festival Saturday, April 13, 2019 from noon – 5:00 p.m. ​at Eleanor Park & Fairgrounds in Eleanor, WV.

Food Trucks

We are thrilled to welcome these 17 amazing food trucks to the 3rd Annual WV Food Truck Festival! The Twisted Taco, Boondini, Island Teriyaki, Mmm, Tropical Snow, Taste of Heaven Lemonade , The Sideline Grille, Sno Biz of Ripley, Mountain Que, Saved By Grace BBQ, Kevin & Cathleen’s Snack Shack, Belknap Dough Company, Diehl’s Pig Shack, Gritts Gourmet, Southside Sliders, Happy Belly Foods, & Ol’ School Concessions!