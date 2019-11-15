2019 CMA’s Recap

Garth Brooks – Entertainer of the Year

Kacey Musgraves – Female Vocalist of the Year

Maren Morris’ “Girl” – Album of the Year

Luke Combs – Male Vocalist of the Year

– Song of the Year for “Beautiful Crazy.”

Old Dominion – Vocal Group of the Year

Dan + Shay – Vocal Duo of the Year

The Musical Event of the Year award went to “Old Town Road (Remix)” by Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus.

Blake Shelton – Single of the Year prize for his song “God’s Country”

Ashley McBryde – New Artist of the Year.