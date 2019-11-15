2019 CMA’s Recap
Garth Brooks – Entertainer of the Year
Kacey Musgraves – Female Vocalist of the Year
Maren Morris’ “Girl” – Album of the Year
Luke Combs – Male Vocalist of the Year
– Song of the Year for “Beautiful Crazy.”
Old Dominion – Vocal Group of the Year
Dan + Shay – Vocal Duo of the Year
The Musical Event of the Year award went to “Old Town Road (Remix)” by Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus.
Blake Shelton – Single of the Year prize for his song “God’s Country”
Ashley McBryde – New Artist of the Year.