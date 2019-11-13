2019 CMA NOMINEES

2019 CMA Awards Nominees:

Entertainer of the Year

Garth Brooks

Eric Church

Chris Stapleton

Carrie Underwood

Keith Urban

Female Vocalist of the Year

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Maren Morris

Kacey Musgraves

Carrie Underwood

Male Vocalist of the Year

Dierks Bentley

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

Album of the Year (Awarded to Artist(s) and Producer(s))

Center Point Road, Thomas Rhett (Producers: Dann Huff, Jesse Frasure, Thomas Rhett, Julian Bunetta, The Stereotypes, Cleve Wilson)

Cry Pretty, Carrie Underwood (Producers: David Garcia, Jim Jonsin, Carrie Underwood)

Dan + Shay, Dan + Shay (Producers: Dan Smyers, Scott Hendricks)

Desperate Man, Eric Church (Producers: Jay Joyce, Arturo Buenahora Jr.)

Girl, Maren Morris (Producers: busbee, Maren Morris, Greg Kurstin)

New Artist of the Year

Cody Johnson

Midland

Carly Pearce

Ashley McBryde

Morgan Wallen

Song of the Year (Awarded to Songwriters)

“Beautiful Crazy,” Luke Combs (Songwriters: Luke Combs, Wyatt B. Durrette III, Robert Williford)

“Girl,” Maren Morris (Songwriters: Maren Morris, Sarah Aarons, Greg Kurstin)

“God’s Country,” Blake Shelton (Songwriters: Devin Dawson, Jordan Schmidt, Michael Hardy)

“Rainbow,” Kacey Musgraves (Songwriters: Natalie Hemby, Shane McAnally, Kacey Musgraves)

“Tequila,” Dan + Shay (Songwriters: Dan Smyers, Nicolle Galyon, Jordan Reynolds)

Single of the Year (Awarded to Artist(s), Producer(s) and Mix Engineer(s))

“Burning Man,” Dierks Bentley feat. Brothers Osborne (Producers: Ross Copperman, Jon Randall, Arturo Buenahora Jr.; Mix Engineer: F. Reid Shippen)

“Girl,” Maren Morris (Producer: Greg Kurstin; Mix Engineer: Greg Kurstin)

“God’s Country,” Blake Shelton (Producer: Scott Hendricks; Mix Engineer: Justin Niebank)

“Millionaire,” Chris Stapleton (Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton; Mix Engineer: Vance Powell)

“Speechless,” Dan + Shay (Producers: Dan Smyers, Scott Hendricks; Mix Engineer: Jeff Juliano)

Vocal Group of the Year

Lady Antebellum

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

Zac Brown Band

Vocal Duo of the Year

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Maddie & Tae

Musical Event of the Year

Maren Morris and Brothers Osborne, “All My Favorite People” (Producers: Maren Morris, busbee)

Brooks & Dunn and Luke Combs, “Brand New Man” (Producer: Dann Huff)

Garth Brooks and Blake Shelton, “Dive Bar” (Producer: Garth Brooks)

Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road (Remix)” (Producers: YoungKio, Michael Trent Reznor, Atticus Matthew Ross)

Brantley Gilbert and Lindsay Ell, “What Happens in a Small Town” (Producer: Dann Huff)

Music Video of the Year (Awarded to Artist(s) and Director(s))

“Burning Man,” Dierks Bentley Feat. Brothers Osborne (Director: Wes Edwards)

“Girl,” Maren Morris (Director: Dave Meyers)

“God’s Country,” Blake Shelton (Director: Sophie Muller)

“Rainbow,” Kacey Musgraves (Director: Hannah Lux Davis)

“Some of It,” Eric Church (Director: Reid Long)