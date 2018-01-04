2018 WV HUNTING & FISHING SHOW



Each year in January we present the West Virginia Hunting and Fishing Show at the Civic Center in Charleston, West Virginia. All proceeds except for costs to run the show and club operating expenses, are donated to programs that promote or protect hunting, fishing, wildlife, conservation, and related educational activities. From 1995 through 2016 our donations to these causes exceeded $500,000. In addition we also make many “in kind” donations to various organizations. Another program that we sponsor is our nearly 500 acre Wildlife Study Project in Wirt County. We have raised over $350,000 for that project. While raising funds is important, the primary reason for hosting this show is to bring hunters and fishermen into contact with organizations that can provide them with goods and services related to these activities. We only solicit vendors of high quality products and services related to the sport of hunting and fishing. We are all 100% volunteers.

This will be the 31st year we have held this show for the benefit of our exhibitors, the hunters and fishermen in our area and the hunting, fishing, wildlife, and conservation organizations who benefit from our charitable donation program. Our past exhibitors tell us the West Virginia Hunting and Fishing Show is one of the best run and more productive shows in the United States. The show features exhibitors from as far away as Alaska, New Zealand, Spain, and Africa, plus the United States and Canada.

In conjunction with the show, we run the West Virginia Whitetail Hall of Fame The West Virginia Whitetail Hall of Fame provides an opportunity for individuals to bring their West Virginia deer trophies in for official scoring and to display the largest racks harvested. You may bring as many mounts in to be scored as you wish. Bring your tags for the deer for official WV DNR scoring.

Admission and Schedule

The West Virginia Hunting and Fishing Show is January 26, 27, 28, 2018

Show schedule: Admission:

Friday, January 26 12pm to 9pm Adults – $9.00

Saturday, January 27 9am to 9pm Children ages 6 to 12 – $1.00

Sunday, January 28 9am to 5pm Children under 6 – Free

All outfitters may set up Thursday, January 25th from 9am to 7pm and on Friday, January 26th from 7am to 11am.

CONTACTS:

Don Lockard, Show Coordinator 304-965-1429 CELL: 304-951-0017

Sam Kindrick, President & Floor Manager 304-727-8314

WVTHA Club Office 304/768-9999 (ans. machine)