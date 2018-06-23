2018 Putnam County Fair

The PUTNAM COUNTY FAIR BOARD and DESHLER AMUSEMENTS join together to offer you a new concept in Fair Fun!

ONE PRICE ADMISSION

See all the Stage Shows – Ride all the Carnival Rides

PAY ONE PRICE – $10.00 DAILY

(except as noted below)

(does not include inflatable non-mechanical rides).

#1 DAILY TICKETS

(purchased daily at the gate)

$10.00 all ages 5 and up

(kids under age 5 are free)

Price allows you to enjoy all stage shows, fair exhibits and ride the carnival rides. Height limitations on some rides. Carnival games and food NOT included..

#2 SEASON TICKETS

$40.00 – All Season Tickets (age 5 and up)

Covers admission to all stage shows, carnival rides and fair exhibits.

Season tickets must be purchased before the fair opens or on opening day at the gate.

Putnam County 4-Hers offer them for sale or call 586-4001.

Tickets may also be purchased at Piggly Wiggly Eleanor,

Whitt’s Farm Supply Hurricane, Call’s Meat Market Hurricane, and Town & Country Supply Rock Branch.

SATURDAY, JULY 14TH

8:00 am—Gates Open

8:00 am—4-H/FFA Horse Show Registration

8:00 am-12 noon—4-H/FFA Project and Agriculture Exhibits judging (Exhibit Hall Closed)

9:00 am—4-H/FFA Horse Show (Horse Show Ring)

12 noon-11:00pm—Carnival open (Closed from 5:00-6:00 pm for dinner)

12 noon-9 pm—Exhibit Hall open

12 noon—Line-up “Miss” contests—all age groups (Entertainment Tent)

12:30 pm—”Miss” Contest (Entertainment Tent)

4:00 pm—Register for Truck and Tractor Pulls

4:45 pm—Official Fair Opening

5:00 pm—Truck and Tractor Pulls (Motorized Events Complex)

5:30 pm—Pet Show Registration

6:00 pm—Pet Show (Show/Sale Arena)

7:00 pm—Sandy Sowell Karaoke (Entertainment Tent) Presented by Putnam County Bank

8:15 pm—Coronation of the 2018 Miss Putnam County Fair Queen (Amphitheater)

8:30 pm—Jordan Davis (Amphitheater)

11:00 pm—Fair Closes

SUNDAY, JULY 15TH

10:00 am—Gates Open

10:00am- Cowboy Church (Show/Sale Arena)

10:30 am—Pretty Baby Line Up (0-12 months) (Entertainment Tent)

11:00 am—Pretty Baby Contest (0-12 months) (Entertainment Tent)

12 noon- 11pm—Carnival open (Closed from 5:00-6:00 pm for dinner)

12 noon-9 pm—Exhibit Hall open

12:30 pm—Pretty Baby Line-Up (13-48 months) (Entertainment Tent)

1:00 pm—Pretty Baby Contest (13-48 months) (Entertainment Tent)

2:00 pm—4-H/FFA Market Rabbit Show (Show/ Sale Arena) Showmanship to follow.

3:30 pm—4-H/FFA and Open Pet Rabbit Show (Rabbit Hutch)

6:00 pm- WVU Extension Programming (Exhibit Hall)

6:00 pm—Kid’s Kid Goat Show (Show/Sale Arena)

6:30 pm—Ewe & Me Show, immediately followed by 4-H/FFA Market Lambs and Meat Goats Show (Show/Sale Arena) Showmanship to follow.

11:00 pm—Fair Closes

MONDAY, JULY 16TH

4:00 pm—Gates Open

4:00 – 9:00 pm—Exhibit Hall Open

5:00 pm- 7:00pm —Registration for Putnam County Fair Idol Contest (Amphitheater)

6:00 pm—WVU Extension Programming (Exhibit Hall)

6:00-11:00 pm—Carnival Open

6:30 pm—Kids Pedal Power Tractor Pull (pulls daily) Sponsored by: Putnam County CVB

7:00 pm—Putnam County Fair Idol Contest (Amphitheater)

7:00pm- Kid Bucks Game Show (Fair Midway)

7:30pm- SEBRA Bulls and Barrels Rodeo (Motorized Events Complex)

8:00 pm—4-H/FFA Market Hog Show (Show/Sale Arena)

9:00 pm—Kid Bucks Game Show (Fair Midway)

11:00 pm—Fair Closes

TUESDAY, JULY 17TH

8:00 am—4-H/FFA Market Hog Showmanship Practice

9:00 am—4-H/FFA Market Hog Showmanship (Show/Sale Arena)

4:00 pm—Gates Open

4:00-9:00 pm—Exhibit Hall Open

6:00 pm—WVU Extension Programming (Exhibit Hall)

6:00 pm—Demolition Derby Registration (Motorized Events Complex)

6:00-11:00 pm—Carnival Open

6:30 pm—Kids Pedal Power Tractor Pull (pulls daily) Sponsored by: Putnam County CVB

6:30 pm—4-H/FFA Market Steer Show (Show/Sale Arena) Showmanship to follow.

7:00 pm—Kid Bucks Game Show (Fair Midway)

7:30 pm—Slick Rick’s DJ & Karaoke (Entertainment Tent)

8:00 pm—Joe Hunt Project (Amphitheater) Presented by: Breeden Builders of Charleston; Ken’s Auto of South Charleston, & Crossroads Giovanni’s of Huntington

8:00 pm—Demolition Derby (Motorized Events Complex)

9:00pm—Kid Bucks Game Show (Fair Midway)

11:00 pm—Fair Closes

WEDNESDAY, JULY 18TH

4:00 pm—Gates Open

4:00-9:00 pm—Exhibit Hall Open

6:00-11:00 pm—Carnival Open

6:00pm— WVU Extension Programming (Exhibit Hall)

6:30 pm—4-H/FFA Purebred Beef Show; 4-H/FFA Heifer Show; 4-H/FFA Feeder Calves show. (Show/ Sale Arena). Showmanship to follow (combined classes)

6:30 pm—Kids Pedal Power Tractor Pull (pulls daily) Sponsored by: Putnam County CVB

7:00 pm—Kid Bucks Game Show (Fair Midway)

7:30 pm—Slick Rick’s DJ & Karaoke (Entertainment Tent)

9:00pm— Kid Bucks Game Show (Fair Midway)

11:00 pm—Fair Closes

THURSDAY, JULY 19TH

4:00 pm—Gates Open

4:00-9:00 pm—Exhibit Hall Open

6:00-11:00 pm—Carnival Open

6:00 pm—WVU Extension Programming (Exhibit Hall)

6:00-6:45 pm—4-Wheel ATV Motocross Registration

6:30 pm—Kids Pedal Power Tractor Pull (pulls daily) Sponsored by: Putnam County CVB

6:30pm—Master Showmanship (Show/Sale Arena)

7:00- 8:00 pm—4-Wheel ATV Motocross Practice

7:00 pm—The Chuck Wagon Gang and Tribe of Judah- Southern Gospel Night (Amphitheater) Presented by Solid Rock Investigations

7:00 pm—Kid Bucks Game Show (Fair Midway)

7:30 pm—Slick Rick’s DJ & Karaoke (Entertainment Tent)

8:00 pm—4-Wheel ATV Motocross (Motorized Events Complex)

9:00 pm—Kid Bucks Game Show (Fair Midway)

11:00 pm—Fair Closes

FRIDAY, JULY 20TH

4:00 pm—Gates Open

4:00-9:00 pm—Exhibit Hall Open

4:00 pm-6:00 pm—4-H/FFA Livestock Bidders’ Registration (Show/Sale Arena)

6:00 pm—WVU Extension Programming (Exhibit Hall)

6:00-6:45 pm—Motorcycle Motocross Registration (Motorized Events Complex)

6:00-11:00 pm— Carnival Open

6:00 pm—Putnam County Fair Annual Livestock Auction (Show/Sale Arena)

6:30 pm—Kids Pedal Power Tractor Pull (pulls daily) Sponsored by: Putnam County CVB

7:00 pm—Kid Bucks Game Show (Fair Midway)

7:00-8:00 pm—Motorcycle Motocross Practice

7:30 pm—Slick Rick’s DJ & Karaoke (Entertainment Tent)

8:00 pm—Motorcycle Motocross Race (Motorized Events Complex)

8:30 pm—Mikel Buck (Amphitheater)

9:00 pm—Kid Bucks Game Show (Fair Midway)

11:00 pm—Fair Closes

SATURDAY, JULY 21st

8:00 am—Gates Open

9:00 am-12 noon—Mud Run Registration

12:00 noon-9:00 pm—Exhibit Hall Open

12:00 noon- 11:00pm— Carnival open (closed from 5:00- 6:00 pm for dinner)

1:00 pm—4 Wheel Drive Mud Run (Motorized Events Complex)

4:00 pm—WVU Extension Programming (Sale/Show Arena)

5:00pm—Kid Bucks Game Show (Fair Midway)

6:30 pm—Kids Pedal Power Championship Pulls (Must qualified from earlier in the week to participate.) Sponsored by: Putnam County CVB

7:00 pm—Kid Bucks Game Show (Fair Midway)

7:30 pm—Slick Rick’s DJ & Karaoke (Entertainment Tent)

8:30 pm—Paramlee (Amphitheater) Presented by WQBE

9:00 pm—Kid Bucks Game Show (Fair Midway)

9:30 pm—Release projects from Exhibit Hall

11:00 pm—2018 Fair Closes