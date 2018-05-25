2018 Pools Opening

Pool Openings!!!

Splish Splash Summertime is here again so it is time to take a dip at your favorite swimming hole!!! Here is a list of pool openings and hours, and if you don’t see your local pool on the list stay tuned we will update the list as more dates and times become available!!!

Wave Pool at Valley Park – Saturday May 26th Reopened for the 2018 season Monday – Saturday 10:00am – 7:00pm : Admission – Adults $10.00, Children $8.00, and Seniors and Military $6.00, and children under 4 free. Plus no fee to rent intertubes, but they are on a first come first serve basis.

Cato Pool – Saturday May 26th Open Daily 11:00 – 7:00pm, with lap swim 9:30am – 11:00am, 6:00pm – 7:00pm : Admission is FREE

Kanawha City Pool – Saturday May 26th Open Daily 12:00pm – 7:00pm : Admission is FREE

King Center Pool – Saturday June 2nd, Tuesday – Sunday 12:00pm – 6:00pm : Admission is FREE(the opening date will depend on lifeguard availability)

Nitro Pool – Saturday May 26th – 11am

North Charleston – Saturday June 2nd, Tuesday – Sunday 12:00pm – 6:00pm : Admission is FREE(the opening date will depend on lifeguard availability)

Coonskin Pool – Saturday May 26th – Monday May 28th, Opens for the season Saturday June 2nd, Monday – Saturday 11:00am – 7:00pm : Admission – Admission – Adults $3.00, Children 4-12 & Seniors $2.00, Children 3 and under free, Military I.D. $1.00, and YMCA free.

Magic Island Splash Pad – Saturday May 26th depending on repairs!!!