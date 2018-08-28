2018 CMA NOMINEES
Luke Bryan, Dan + Shay and Sugarland have just announced the first wave of nominations for the CMA Awards on Good Morning America. The show will air live from Nashville on November 14th on ABC, with Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley hosting again.
Entertainer of the Year
Jason Aldean
Luke Bryan
Kenny Chesney
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban
Single of the Year
“Broken Halos” – Chris Stapleton
“Drinkin’ Problem” – Midland
“Drowns the Whiskey” – Jason Aldean f/ Miranda Lambert)
“Meant to Be” – Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line
“Tequila” – Dan + Shay
Female Vocalist of the Year
Kelsea Ballerini
Miranda Lambert
Maren Morris
Kacey Musgraves
Carrie Underwood
Male Vocalist of the Year
Dierks Bentley
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban
Vocal Duo of the Year
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Maddie and Tae
Sugarland
New Artist of the Year
Lauren Alaina
Luke Combs
Chris Janson
Midland
Brett Young