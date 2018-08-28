2018 CMA NOMINEES

Luke Bryan, Dan + Shay and Sugarland have just announced the first wave of nominations for the CMA Awards on Good Morning America. The show will air live from Nashville on November 14th on ABC, with Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley hosting again.

Entertainer of the Year

Jason Aldean

Luke Bryan

Kenny Chesney

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

Single of the Year

“Broken Halos” – Chris Stapleton

“Drinkin’ Problem” – Midland

“Drowns the Whiskey” – Jason Aldean f/ Miranda Lambert)

“Meant to Be” – Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line

“Tequila” – Dan + Shay

Female Vocalist of the Year

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Maren Morris

Kacey Musgraves

Carrie Underwood

Male Vocalist of the Year

Dierks Bentley

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

Vocal Duo of the Year

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Maddie and Tae

Sugarland

New Artist of the Year

Lauren Alaina

Luke Combs

Chris Janson

Midland

Brett Young