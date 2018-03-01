2018 ACM Nominees

Reba McEntire made two big announcements on CBS This Morning — the nominees for the 53rd Academy of Country Music Awards, and that she’ll return as host of the show for the 15th time.

The 53rd Academy of Country Music Awards airs live from Las Vegas on April 15th on CBS.

Here’s the full list of final nominees:

Entertainer of the Year

Jason Aldean

Garth Brooks

Luke Bryan

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

Female Vocalist of the Year

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Reba McEntire

Maren Morris

Carrie Underwood

Male Vocalist of the Year

Jason Aldean

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

Chris Young

Vocal Duo of the Year

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

LOCASH

Tim McGraw & Faith Hill

Vocal Group of the Year

Lady Antebellum

LANCO

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

New Female Vocalist of the Year

Lauren Alaina

Danielle Bradbery

Carly Pearce

Raelynn

New Male Vocalist of the Year

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Devin Dawson

Russell Dickerson

Brett Young

New Vocal Duo or Group of the Year

High Valley

LANCO

LOCASH

Midland

Runaway June

Album of the Year [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]

The Breaker – Little Big Town

– Little Big Town California Sunrise – Jon Pardi

Jon Pardi From A Room: Volume 1 – Chris Stapleton

– Chris Stapleton Happy Endings – Old Dominion

– Old Dominion Life Changes – Thomas Rhett

Single Record of the Year [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]

“Better Man” – Little Big Town

“Body Like a Back Road” – Sam Hunt

“Broken Halos” – Chris Stapleton

“Drinkin’ Problem” – Midland

“I’ll Name the Dogs” – Blake Shelton

Song of the Year [Awarded to Songwriter(s)/Publisher(s)/Artist(s)]

“Body Like a Back Road” – Sam Hunt

“Female” – Keith Urban

“Tin Man” – Miranda Lambert

“Whiskey and You” – Chris Stapleton

Video of the Year [Awarded to Producer(s)/Director(s)/Artist(s)]

“Black” – Dierks Bentley

“It Ain’t My Fault” – Brothers Osborne

“Legends” – Kelsea Ballerini

“Marry Me” – Thomas Rhett

“We Should Be Friends” – Miranda Lambert

Songwriter of the year*( Off Camera Award)

Rhett Akins

Ashley Gorley

Hillary Lindsey

Shane McAnally

Josh Osborn

Vocal Event of the Year [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]