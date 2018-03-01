2018 ACM Nominees
Reba McEntire made two big announcements on CBS This Morning — the nominees for the 53rd Academy of Country Music Awards, and that she’ll return as host of the show for the 15th time.
The 53rd Academy of Country Music Awards airs live from Las Vegas on April 15th on CBS.
Here’s the full list of final nominees:
Entertainer of the Year
- Jason Aldean
- Garth Brooks
- Luke Bryan
- Chris Stapleton
- Keith Urban
Female Vocalist of the Year
- Kelsea Ballerini
- Miranda Lambert
- Reba McEntire
- Maren Morris
- Carrie Underwood
Male Vocalist of the Year
- Jason Aldean
- Thomas Rhett
- Chris Stapleton
- Keith Urban
- Chris Young
Vocal Duo of the Year
- Brothers Osborne
- Dan + Shay
- Florida Georgia Line
- LOCASH
- Tim McGraw & Faith Hill
Vocal Group of the Year
- Lady Antebellum
- LANCO
- Little Big Town
- Midland
- Old Dominion
New Female Vocalist of the Year
- Lauren Alaina
- Danielle Bradbery
- Carly Pearce
- Raelynn
New Male Vocalist of the Year
- Kane Brown
- Luke Combs
- Devin Dawson
- Russell Dickerson
- Brett Young
New Vocal Duo or Group of the Year
- High Valley
- LANCO
- LOCASH
- Midland
- Runaway June
Album of the Year [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]
- The Breaker – Little Big Town
- California Sunrise – Jon Pardi
- From A Room: Volume 1 – Chris Stapleton
- Happy Endings – Old Dominion
- Life Changes – Thomas Rhett
Single Record of the Year [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]
- “Better Man” – Little Big Town
- “Body Like a Back Road” – Sam Hunt
- “Broken Halos” – Chris Stapleton
- “Drinkin’ Problem” – Midland
- “I’ll Name the Dogs” – Blake Shelton
Song of the Year [Awarded to Songwriter(s)/Publisher(s)/Artist(s)]
- “Body Like a Back Road” – Sam Hunt
- “Female” – Keith Urban
- “Tin Man” – Miranda Lambert
- “Whiskey and You” – Chris Stapleton
Video of the Year [Awarded to Producer(s)/Director(s)/Artist(s)]
- “Black” – Dierks Bentley
- “It Ain’t My Fault” – Brothers Osborne
- “Legends” – Kelsea Ballerini
- “Marry Me” – Thomas Rhett
- “We Should Be Friends” – Miranda Lambert
Songwriter of the year*(Off Camera Award)
- Rhett Akins
- Ashley Gorley
- Hillary Lindsey
- Shane McAnally
- Josh Osborn
Vocal Event of the Year [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]
- “Craving You” – Thomas Rhett featuring Maren Morris
- “Dear Hate” – Maren Morris featuring Vince Gill
- “Funny (How Time Slips Away)” – Glen Campbell And Willie Nelson
- “The Fighter” – Keith Urban featuring Carrie Underwood
- “What Ifs” – Kane Brown Featuring Lauren Alaina