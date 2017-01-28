2017 WV SPORTS SHOW

The 48th Annual WV Outdoor Sports Show Is the biggest and best in the region!

Come see the newest inventory in RVs, Boats, & ATVs!

SHOW HOURS:

Friday, February 17

2 PM – 9 PM

Saturday, February 18

10 AM – 9 PM

Sunday, February 19

12 Noon – 5 PM

Cost: $7 per person, Children 12 and under Free

Explore the new outdoor adventure zones for travel destinations, golfing, fly fishing, Kayaking, Biking, and much more!

New! MedExpress Adventure Challenge Passport

Visit the following Adventure Challenge Stations:

The Little General Catch N’ Release Trout Pond offers families a “hands on” opportunity to catch and release a fish, turns are in 5 minute rounds, and offered during the entire duration of the show. Fishing is free to all participants.

offers families a “hands on” opportunity to catch and release a fish, turns are rounds, and offered during the entire duration of the show. Fishing is free to all participants. Experience Disc Golf in our upper lobby and meet three-time world champion Johnny Sias.

in our upper lobby and meet three-time world champion Johnny Sias. Participate in the safe combat sport of Archery Tag . Game play is similar to that of dodgeball, but it is done with a recurve bow and patented foam-tipped arrows. GOTCHA! Archery Games will provide fun for the whole family!

. Game play is similar to that of dodgeball, but it is done with a recurve bow and patented foam-tipped arrows. GOTCHA! Archery Games will provide fun for the whole family! Hit your target at the Boy Scout Safety Shooting Range

Learn the fundamentals at the First Tee Golf Range

Take the WV Army National Guard Rock Wall Climbing Challenge .

. For the youngest of participants make a splash at the Cute Critter Duck Pond

Participants in the MedExpress Adventure Challenge Passport are eligible to receive aninaugural collectible patch.

Wild Wonderful WV will have representation at the show featuring the mountain bests, things to explore in WV, places to stay and events.

Attendees may register for a chance to win a Pro River Outfitters Custom Package:

Enjoy a 6.5 hour New River Fishing Trip on one of the most beautiful sections of the New River. Two anglers will enjoy a fantastic day which will include a shore lunch, drinks, snacks and equipment. The package

includes a one night stay in a New River Loft located in Fayettesville, WV

– the heart of New River Country!

Registration is available at the WCHS / FOX 11 booth located in the WV Outdoor Sports Show. No purchase necessary. Must be 18 years or older to enter. Need not be present to win.

Bring the whole family to enjoy home cooked favorites available in our Charleston Civic Center Lounge.