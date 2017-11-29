2017 WQBE Christmas Challenge

Win incredible prizes for Christmas with the WQBE Rabbit’s Christmas Challenge Game. Just listen for your chance to call in, pick two numbers (between 1 and 30). Behind each number is an awesome Christmas Gift. If your two numbers match the same gift, it is yours! If not, write em down, and listen for your next chance to call in and play. Please – only one gift winner per household. Check out what you can win below.

Andrew Boots and Workwear – MacCorkle ave, South Charleston

Andrews boots bundle up package

includes 4 pair of boots (up to $200 per pair) and 4 Carhartt jackets ($100 value per jacket) for the family



Members Choice West Virginia Federal Credit Union

$1200 savings account



Spring Hill Rod and Gun – Your Outdoor SPecialist

Barnett Crossbow Package and a Hoyt Compound Bow Package (your outdoor specialist)



Calvin Broyles Jewelers – Where West Virginia Gets Engaged

vaughn sterling silver and 14 karat yellow gold 4mm closed diamond bangle



Spa Bliss – Give The Gift Of Total Relaxation w/ a Gift Card From Spa Bliss

1 full body massage and pre-selected boutique gift per month for a year

The Clay Center

A Year of Family Fun at the Clay Center (includes – A Family Membership for 2 adults and all children in household, two dozen planetarium passes, a pair of tickets to all Sound Checks shows (8 shows in total), and more – including tickets to Clay Center performances that have yet to be announced!



Appalachian Tire – in Charleston on Clendenin Street and Teays Valley – Tires And So Much More

$1200 certificate good for Goodyear or Kelly tires



Mac’s Cycle Supply – off Bradley Road in Danville

$1200 Side by Side Hunting accessory package



GPS Streaming Drone



HOME voice activated Speaker by Google



Ring Video Doorbell

Concert Ticket Package – Chris Young – Tim & Faith – Cole Swindell



Fitbit alto HR



Lenovo Tablet