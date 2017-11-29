2017 WQBE Christmas Challenge
Win incredible prizes for Christmas with the WQBE Rabbit’s Christmas Challenge Game. Just listen for your chance to call in, pick two numbers (between 1 and 30). Behind each number is an awesome Christmas Gift. If your two numbers match the same gift, it is yours! If not, write em down, and listen for your next chance to call in and play. Please – only one gift winner per household. Check out what you can win below.
Andrew Boots and Workwear – MacCorkle ave, South Charleston
Andrews boots bundle up package
includes 4 pair of boots (up to $200 per pair) and 4 Carhartt jackets ($100 value per jacket) for the family
Members Choice West Virginia Federal Credit Union
$1200 savings account
Spring Hill Rod and Gun – Your Outdoor SPecialist
Barnett Crossbow Package and a Hoyt Compound Bow Package (your outdoor specialist)
Calvin Broyles Jewelers – Where West Virginia Gets Engaged
vaughn sterling silver and 14 karat yellow gold 4mm closed diamond bangle
Spa Bliss – Give The Gift Of Total Relaxation w/ a Gift Card From Spa Bliss
1 full body massage and pre-selected boutique gift per month for a year
The Clay Center
A Year of Family Fun at the Clay Center (includes – A Family Membership for 2 adults and all children in household, two dozen planetarium passes, a pair of tickets to all Sound Checks shows (8 shows in total), and more – including tickets to Clay Center performances that have yet to be announced!
Appalachian Tire – in Charleston on Clendenin Street and Teays Valley – Tires And So Much More
$1200 certificate good for Goodyear or Kelly tires
Mac’s Cycle Supply – off Bradley Road in Danville
$1200 Side by Side Hunting accessory package
GPS Streaming Drone
HOME voice activated Speaker by Google
Ring Video Doorbell
Concert Ticket Package – Chris Young – Tim & Faith – Cole Swindell
Fitbit alto HR
Lenovo Tablet