2017 Turkey Season Contest
DEADLINE FOR ENTRIES – MIDNIGHT SUNDAY 5/14/17
When you bag your bird this Spring Turkey Season, take a photo of you and the bird! Submit your photo below. From all photos received, Al Woody will select at random a winner of a $500 Spring Hill Rod & Gun gift certificate.
Rules!
Your bearded turkey must be killed during the 2017 Spring Season in West Virginia.
(Spring Season is 4/17/17 – 5/13/17)
(special youth day included – 4/15/17)
Must be a legal kill.
Deadline for entries is midnight May 14, 2017
Random drawing winner announced on Tuesday, May 16, 2017 on WQBE Morning Air Show