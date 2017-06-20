2017 Putnam County Fair

Don’t call country music newcomer Luke Combs an outlaw. The word doesn’t really fit, though he does have an undeniable independent streak. And outsider doesn’t really work anymore either, since he’s come to Nashville and quickly won himself a record deal and quite a bit of attention.

Outlier is the better fit for Combs. The 26-year-old has built an already enviable following and succeeding far beyond expectations. His social engagement numbers are in the hundreds of thousands and streaming spins are in the millions, is only now releasing his first single, “Hurricane,” to Country Radio.

“Stand in front of me while I’m on a stage and you will be a fan,” Combs said earnestly. “I’ll make a fan out of you. I’m going to give everything I’ve got on stage and play songs that I’ve written that are genuinely important to me. That, I think, is what really, translates.”

Combs will soon be taking his unique sound to a wider audience, having signed with River House Artists/Columbia. The Asheville, North Carolina, native will release his debut album, This One’s F or You , later this year.