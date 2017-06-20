2017 Putnam County Fair
Don’t call country music newcomer Luke Combs an outlaw. The word doesn’t really fit, though he does have an undeniable independent streak. And outsider doesn’t really work anymore either, since he’s come to Nashville and quickly won himself a record deal and quite a bit of attention.
Outlier is the better fit for Combs. The 26-year-old has built an already enviable following and succeeding far beyond expectations. His social engagement numbers are in the hundreds of thousands and streaming spins are in the millions, is only now releasing his first single, “Hurricane,” to Country Radio.
“Stand in front of me while I’m on a stage and you will be a fan,” Combs said earnestly. “I’ll make a fan out of you. I’m going to give everything I’ve got on stage and play songs that I’ve written that are genuinely important to me. That, I think, is what really, translates.”
Combs will soon be taking his unique sound to a wider audience, having signed with River House Artists/Columbia. The Asheville, North Carolina, native will release his debut album, This One’s F or You , later this year.
TUESDAY – SATURDAY, JULY 11TH – 15TH
The Tiger Is An Endangered Species
The world would not be the same if we let the magnificent tiger go extinct.
Tigers once occupied most of Asia, south into India, China Sumatra, Java and Bali. Some subspecies of tigers are completely extinct. The tigers that remain are threatened with extinction throughout their range.
Man is the reason they are endangered. Man has hunted the tiger relentlessly for his beautiful skin and in defense of his livestock. The greatest threat to tigers today is loss of habitat.
The tiger is protected as an endangered species by the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species (CITES), a treaty signed by the United States, Canada and over a hundred other countries.
You can help by supporting conservation organizations and spreading the word that the tiger is in trouble – and needs your help.
Ada Smieya-Blaszak and her son, Brunon Blaszak, take great pride in taking care of their magnificent royal Bengal tigers. Ada is a professional and graduated from the Polish State Circus School.
Each tiger consumes 10 pounds of raw meat daily, and once every week half a gallon of milk and three eggs.
SATURDAY, JULY 8TH
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Wednesday, February 17, 2016) – Universal Music Group Nashville has signed singer/songwriter Brandon Lay. A Tennessee native, Brandon attended Union University in Jackson, TN where he played college basketball. He moved to Nashville after graduating in 2010 and in 2013 signed a publishing deal with Warner/Chappell. This past December, Brandon was honored at the 20th Annual ASCAP Foundation Awards in New York where he received the Harold Adamson Lyric Award, presented to an outstanding lyricist who has participated in one of the foundation’s songwriter workshops. Several country artists are taken notice of his songwriting talent, including Cole Swindell who recorded “Home Game” for his current album, a song co-written by Brandon.
Brandon has built an established college-based following, touring with the likes of Old Dominion, Eli Young Band, Brantley Gilbert, Jake Owen, Darryl Worley, Ronnie Milsap, Randy Rogers Band and Wade Bowen. When not on the road Brandon spends his time in Nashville writing and recording.
For additional information on Brandon, please visit www.BrandonLay.com
SCHEDULE OF EVENTS
FRIDAY, JULY 7TH
12:00-7:00 pm—Register All 4-H/FFA Livestock Exhibits (except rabbits)
4:00-7:00 pm—Register 4-H/FFA Project Ex- hibits, Club Educational and Club Scrapbooks, Register
Agricultural and Home Arts Exhibits
4:00-7:00 pm—Register 4-H/FFA and Open Rab- bit Exhibits
7:00 pm—Mandatory Meeting Food and Commer- cial Vendors at 4-H Food Booth
8:00 pm—4-H/FFA Livestock Exhibitors and Par- ents’ Mandatory Meeting at Show/Sale Arena
SATURDAY, JULY 8TH
8:00 am—Gates Open
8:00 am—4-H/FFA Horse Show Registration
8:00 am-12 noon—4-H/FFA Project and Agricul- ture Exhibits judging (Exhibit Hall Closed)
9:00 am—4-H/FFA Horse Show (Horse Show Ring)
12 noon—Carnival opens (Closed from 5:00-6:00 pm for dinner)
12 noon-9 pm—Exhibit Hall open
12 noon—Line-up “Miss” contests—all age groups (Entertainment Tent)
12:30 pm—”Miss” Contest (Entertainment Tent) 1:00-9:00 pm—Magician roving throughout Fair- ground
4:00 pm—Register for Truck and Tractor Pulls 4:45 pm—Official Fair Opening
5:00 pm—Truck and Tractor Pulls (Motorized Events Complex)
5:30 pm—Pet Show Registration
6:00 pm—Pet Show (Show/Sale Arena)
7:00 pm—Sandy Sowell Karaoke (Entertainment Tent) Presented by Putnam County Bank
8:15 pm—Coronation of the 2017 Miss Putnam County Fair Queen (Amphitheater)
8:30 pm—Brandon Lay (Amphitheater) 11:00 pm—Fair Closes
SUNDAY, JULY 9TH
10:30 am—Pretty Baby Line Up (0-12 months) (Entertainment Tent)
11:00 am—Gates Open
11:00 am—Pretty Baby Contest (0-12 months) (Entertainment Tent)
12 noon—Carnival opens (Closed from 5:00-6:00 pm for dinner)
12 noon-9 pm—Exhibit Hall open
12:30 pm—Pretty Baby Line-Up (13-48 months) (Entertainment Tent)
1:0-9:00 pm—Magician roving throughout Fair- ground
1:00 pm—Pretty Baby Contest (13-48 months) (Entertainment Tent)
2:00 pm—4-H/FFA Market Rabbit Show (Show/ Sale Arena) Showmanship to follow.
3:30 pm—4-H/FFA and Open Pet Rabbit Show (Rabbit Hutch)
5:00 pm—Judging Garden Produce and Preserva- tion (canning) with Scott Byars and Tim Sayre (Exhibit Hall)
6:00 pm—Kid’s Kid Goat Show (Show/Sale Arena) 6:30 pm—4-H/FFA Special Lambs, Market Lambs, Meat Goats (Show/Sale Arena) Showmanship to fol- low.
8:30 pm—Luke Combs (Amphitheater) 11:00 pm—Fair Closes
MONDAY, JULY 10TH
4:00 pm—Gates Open
4:00 – 9:00 pm—Exhibit Hall Open
5:00 pm—Registration for Putnam County Fair Idol Contest
6:00 pm—Teaching Our Youth How to Grow Their Own Food: Garden-Based Learning with Chuck Tal- bott and Doug Penn (Exhibit Hall)
6:00 pm—Putnam County Fair Idol Contest (Amphitheater)
6:00-9:00 pm—Magician roving throughout Fair- ground
6:00 pm—Demolition Derby Registration 6:00-11:00 pm—Carnival Open
6:30 pm—Kids Pedal Power Tractor Pull (pulls daily)
8:00 pm—4-H/FFA Market Hog Show (Show/Sale Arena)
8:00 pm—Demolition Derby (Motorized Events Complex)
11:00 pm—Fair Closes
TUESDAY, JULY 11TH
8:00 am—4-H/FFA Market Hog Showmanship Practice
9:00 am—4-H/FFA Market Hog Showmanship (Show/Sale Arena)
4:00 pm—Gates Open
4:00-9:00 pm—Exhibit Hall Opens
5:30 pm—4-H/FFA Market Steer Show (Show/Sale Arena) Showmanship to follow.
6:00 pm—STEM Workshop: Programming with Lego Robots w/Rachael Akers (Exhibit Hall)
6:00-11:00 pm—Carnival Opens
6:30 pm—Kids Pedal Power Tractor Pull (pulls daily)
7:00 pm—Brunon Blaszak’s Royal Bengal Tigers 7:30 pm—Slick Rick’s DJ & Karaoke (Entertain- ment Tent)
7:30 pm—SEBRA Bulls and Barrels Rodeo (Motorized Events Complex)
9:00 pm—Brunon Blasak’s Royal Bengal Tigers 11:00 pm—Fair Closes
WEDNESDAY, JULY 12TH
4:00 pm—Gates Open
4:00-9:00 pm—Exhibit Hall Opens
6:00 pm—Fire and Ice: Summertime Salsas with Tim Sayre (Exhibit Hall)
6:00-11:00 pm—Carnival Opens
6:30 pm—4-H/FFA Purebred Beef Show; 4-H/FFA Heifer Show; 4-H/FFA Feeder Calves show. (Show/ Sale Arena). Showmanship to follow (combined classes)
6:30 pm—Kids Pedal Power Tractor Pull (pulls daily)
7:00 pm—Brunon Blaszak’s Royal Bengal Tigers 7:30 pm—Slick Rick’s DJ & Karaoke (Entertain- ment Tent)
9:00 pm—Brunon Blaszak’s Royal Bengal Tigers 11:00 pm—Fair Closes
THURSDAY, JULY 13TH
4:00 pm—Gates Open
4:00-9:00 pm—Exhibit Hall Opens
6:00 pm—For the Health of It with Jennifer Hill (Exhibit Hall)
6:00-6:45 pm—4-Wheel ATV Motocross Registration
6:00-11:00 pm—Carnival Opens
6:30 pm—Kids Pedal Power Tractor Pull (pulls daily)
7:00- 8:00 pm—4-Wheel ATV Motocross Practice 7:00 pm—The Gospel Harmony Boys—Southern Gospel Night (Amphitheater) Presented by Solid Rock Investigations
7:00 pm—Brunon Blaszak’s Royal Bengal Tigers 7:30 pm—Slick Rick’s DJ & Karaoke (Entertain- ment Tent)
8:00 pm—4-Wheel ATV Motocross (Motorized Events Comple)
9:00 pm—Brunon Blaszak’s Royal Bengal Tigers 11:00 pm—Fair Closes
FRIDAY, JULY 14TH
4:00 pm—Gates Open
4:00-9:00 pm—Exhibit Hall Opens
4:00 pm-6:00 pm—4-H/FFA Livestock Bidders’ Registration and Hospitality reception (Show/Sale Arena)
6:00 pm—Something’s Cookin’ with Jennifer Hill (Exhibit Hall)
6:00-6:45 pm—Motorcycle Motocross Registra- tion (Motorized Events Complex)
6:00-11:00 pm— Carnival Opens
6:00 pm—Annual 4-H/FFA Livestock Auction (Show/Sale Arena)
6:30 pm—Kids Pedal Power Tractor Pull (pulls daily)
7:00 pm—Brunon Blaszak’s Royal Bengal Tigers 7:00-8:00 pm—Motorcycle Motocross Practice 7:30 pm—Slick Rick’s DJ & Karaoke (Entertain- ment Tent)
8:00 pm—Motorcycle Motocross Race (Motorized Events Complex)
8:30 pm—Matt Metheney (Amphitheater) Present- ed by SFS Truck Sales and Sassafras Tire
9:00 pm—Brunon Blaszak’s Royal Bengal Tigers 11:00 pm—Fair Closes
SATURDAY, JULY 15TH
8:00 am—Gates Open
9:00 am-12 noon—Mud Run Registration 12:00 noon-9:00 pm—Exhibit Hall Open
12:00 noon— Carnival opens (closed from 5:00- 6:00 pm for dinner)
1:00 pm—4 Wheel Drive Mud Run (Motorized Events Complex)
1:00 pm— Brunon Blasak’s Royal Bengal Tigers 5:00 pm—Forage ID and Quality with Chuck Tal- bott and Chris Welch (Sale/Show Arena)
6:30 pm—Kids Pedal Power Championship Pulls 7:00 pm—Brunon Blaszak’s Royal Bengal Tigers 7:30 pm—Slick Rick’s DJ & Karaoke (Entertain- ment Tent)
8:30 pm—Mothers Nature (Amphitheater) Present- ed by Memory Lane Photo
9:00 pm—Close Exhibit Hall
9:00 pm—Brunon Blaszak’s Royal Bengal Tigers 9:30 pm—Release projects from Exhibit Hall 11:00 pm—2017 Fair Closes