2017 Monster Jam Redneck Dream Date
Monster Jam Triple Threat is back at the Charleston Civic Center February 3rd & 4th. And Al and Jeff’s Redneck Dream date in up for grabs. Register to win below and if selected, you and 3 friends win a ride to and from the Monster Jam in a Limo from Classy Limo’s in Ashland. Plus our winners will stop and eat at a buffet. Plus all kinds of redneck prizes. Just tell Al why you think you should win this night on the town! For all the Monster Jam details, just click below. Good luck. Winner selected on 1/31/17.
Featuring: Grave Digger driven by Tyler Menninga, Zombie driven by Bari Musawwir, Max-D driven by Colton Eichelberger, Scooby-Doo driven by Bailey Shea, El Toro Loco driven by Kayla Blood, NEA driven by Aaron Basl, Monster Mutt Rottweiler driven by Daron Basl, Trucks/drivers subject to change., EarthShaker driven by Tristan England