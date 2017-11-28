2017 Kroger/Union Mission Food Drive

It’s time once again to pull together for the Kroger Union Mission Food Drive! We’re starting early this year because of the tremendous need to help our neighbors this holiday season. We’ll be hitting up all the valley Kroger stores to try & make it easier to help (see the list below). From now through Christmas, Union Mission needs to assemble enough food to feed 16,000 of our hungry neighbors. Non-perishable food items or cash donations will help us meet that goal. If you want to drop off food, please bring any non-perishable food item to any of the area Kroger Stores.



Join us as we visit all the area Kroger Stores over the next several weeks!

Nov 27 – St. Albans Kroger 11AM-1PM

Nov 28 – Smithers Kroger 11AM-1PM

Nov 29 – Madison Kroger 4PM-6PM

Nov 30 – Marmet Ave Kroger 4PM-6PM

Dec 1 – Cross Lanes Kroger 11AM-1PM

Dec 4 – Dunbar Kroger 4PM-6PM

Dec 5 – South Charleston Kroger 11AM-1PM

Dec 6 – Kanawha City Kroger 4pM-6PM

Dec 7 – Delaware Ave Kroger 11AM-1PM

Dec 8 – Teays Valley Kroger 11AM-1PM

Dec 11 – Ashton Place Kroger 11AM-1PM

Dec 12 – Elkview Kroger 11AM-1PM

Dec 13 – Marmet Kroger 4PM-6PM

Dec 14 – Danville Kroger 4PM-6PM

Dec 15 – Dunbar Kroger 6AM-2PM