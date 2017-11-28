2017 Kroger/Union Mission Food Drive
It’s time once again to pull together for the Kroger Union Mission Food Drive! We’re starting early this year because of the tremendous need to help our neighbors this holiday season. We’ll be hitting up all the valley Kroger stores to try & make it easier to help (see the list below). From now through Christmas, Union Mission needs to assemble enough food to feed 16,000 of our hungry neighbors. Non-perishable food items or cash donations will help us meet that goal. If you want to drop off food, please bring any non-perishable food item to any of the area Kroger Stores.
Nov 27 – St. Albans Kroger 11AM-1PM
Nov 28 – Smithers Kroger 11AM-1PM
Nov 29 – Madison Kroger 4PM-6PM
Nov 30 – Marmet Ave Kroger 4PM-6PM
Dec 1 – Cross Lanes Kroger 11AM-1PM
Dec 4 – Dunbar Kroger 4PM-6PM
Dec 5 – South Charleston Kroger 11AM-1PM
Dec 6 – Kanawha City Kroger 4pM-6PM
Dec 7 – Delaware Ave Kroger 11AM-1PM
Dec 8 – Teays Valley Kroger 11AM-1PM
Dec 11 – Ashton Place Kroger 11AM-1PM
Dec 12 – Elkview Kroger 11AM-1PM
Dec 13 – Marmet Kroger 4PM-6PM
Dec 14 – Danville Kroger 4PM-6PM
Dec 15 – Dunbar Kroger 6AM-2PM