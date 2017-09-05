2017 CMA NOMINEES
CMA Awards Nominees Announced
The CMA Awards nominees were announced this morning (Labor Day) on ‘Good Morning America’. The 2017 CMA Awards will air on Wednesday, Nov. 8 on ABC, with Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood returning to co-host for the tenth straight year. Here’s a look at the nominees…
2017 CMA Awards Nominees:
Entertainer of the Year
Garth Brooks
Luke Bryan
Eric Church
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban
Female Vocalist of the Year
Kelsea Ballerini
Miranda Lambert
Reba McEntire
Maren Morris
Carrie Underwood
Male Vocalist of the Year
Dierks Bentley
Eric Church
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban
Album of the Year
Little Big Town, The Breaker
Chris Stapleton, From A Room: Vol. 1
Lady Antebellum, Heart Break
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, The Nashville Sound
Miranda Lambert, The Weight of These Wings
New Artist of the Year
Luke Combs
Old Dominion
Brett Young
Jon Pardi
Lauren Alaina
Single of the Year
Little Big Town, “Better Man”
Keith Urban, “Blue Ain’t Your Color ”
Sam Hunt, “Body Like a Back Road
Jon Pardi, “Dirt on My Boots”
Miranda Lambert, “Tin Man”
Vocal Group of the Year
Lady Antebellum
Little Big Town
Old Dominion
Rascal Flatts
Zac Brown Band
Vocal Duo of the Year
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
LoCash
Maddie & Tae
Brothers Osborne
Musical Event of the Year
Thomas Rhett feat. Maren Morris, “Craving You”
Glen Campbell with Willie Nelson, “Funny How Time Slips Away”
Eric Church feat. Rhiannon Giddens, “Kill a Word”
Kenny Chesney with Pink, “Setting the World on Fire”
Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, “Speak to a Girl”
Music Video of the Year
“Better Man,” Little Big Town
“Blue Ain’t Your Color,” Keith Urban
“Craving You,” Thomas Rhett feat. Maren Morris
“Vice,” Miranda Lambert
“It Ain’t My Fault,” Brothers Osborne