2017 CMA NOMINEES

The CMA Awards nominees were announced this morning (Labor Day) on ‘Good Morning America’. The 2017 CMA Awards will air on Wednesday, Nov. 8 on ABC, with Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood returning to co-host for the tenth straight year. Here’s a look at the nominees…

2017 CMA Awards Nominees:

Entertainer of the Year

Garth Brooks

Luke Bryan

Eric Church

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

Female Vocalist of the Year

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Reba McEntire

Maren Morris

Carrie Underwood

Male Vocalist of the Year

Dierks Bentley

Eric Church

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

Album of the Year

Little Big Town, The Breaker

Chris Stapleton, From A Room: Vol. 1

Lady Antebellum, Heart Break

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, The Nashville Sound

Miranda Lambert, The Weight of These Wings

New Artist of the Year

Luke Combs

Old Dominion

Brett Young

Jon Pardi

Lauren Alaina

Single of the Year

Little Big Town, “Better Man”

Keith Urban, “Blue Ain’t Your Color ”

Sam Hunt, “Body Like a Back Road

Jon Pardi, “Dirt on My Boots”

Miranda Lambert, “Tin Man”

Vocal Group of the Year

Lady Antebellum

Little Big Town

Old Dominion

Rascal Flatts

Zac Brown Band

Vocal Duo of the Year

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

LoCash

Maddie & Tae

Brothers Osborne

Musical Event of the Year

Thomas Rhett feat. Maren Morris, “Craving You”

Glen Campbell with Willie Nelson, “Funny How Time Slips Away”

Eric Church feat. Rhiannon Giddens, “Kill a Word”

Kenny Chesney with Pink, “Setting the World on Fire”

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, “Speak to a Girl”

Music Video of the Year

“Better Man,” Little Big Town

“Blue Ain’t Your Color,” Keith Urban

“Craving You,” Thomas Rhett feat. Maren Morris

“Vice,” Miranda Lambert

“It Ain’t My Fault,” Brothers Osborne