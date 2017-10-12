WATER SETTLEMENT INFORMATION

RECEIVE YOUR CLAIM

On January 9, 2014 a chemical spill from Freedom Industries into the Elk River caused the contamination and disruption of the public water supply for businesses and residences served by West Virginia American’s Kanawha Valley Water Treatment Plant in Charleston. Now there is a class action settlement that will provide payments to eligible residents, businesses, hourly workers and governmental entities relating to the Freedom Chemical Spill.

This site contains information on the settlement and the types of claims you can make to receive a payment from the settlement. In order to make a claim for payment under the Settlement, you must complete one or more of the Claim Forms described below that match the type of claims that you are making.