NITRO’S BOOMTOWN BASH
The Greater Nitro Youth Foundation was formed for the principal purpose of making grants to schools and youth programs within the greater Nitro/Cross lanes area. The foundation’s goal is to provide opportunities that will allow our youth to excel at all levels in academics, arts and athletics.
Achieving these goals requires a collaborative fundraising effort by most of the local youth organizations. The Foundation believes that significantly more money can be raised with all youth groups working together. Collectively the foundation members raised last year through fundraising efforts about $175,000. the foundations goal for this fundraiser is $750,000.
A successful BoomTown Bash fundraiser will make the Nitro/Cross lanes area become the first community where children do not have to pay sign-up fees to participate in youth little league programs. Superior tools and equipment will be provided that will allow school teachers better opportunities for educating our children. Current youth fundraisers simply do not create enough revenue for success.
Bash tickets are $100 and provides you with a chance for over $550,000 (BELOW) in prizes. Monthly early bird drawings for $1,000 will begin on November 15th. the ticket will allow you access to the August 4th, 2018 event which will include food, drinks, activities and nationally know entertainment that will be announced in the next few weeks. Tickets can be purchased at all schools and many businesses in town including Elizabeths Attic and Nitro Hobby and Craft on 21st street.
The foundation is also selling 50/50 tickets for $5 each or 6 for $25. The pot is currently at $935 and is expected to grow to well over $100,000 by the day of the event
CLICK HERE FOR PRIZE LIST AND DETAILS ON GETTING YOUR BOOMTOWN BASH TICKETS!