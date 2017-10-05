NITRO’S BOOMTOWN BASH

The Greater Nitro Youth Foundation was formed for the principal purpose of making grants to schools and youth programs within the greater Nitro/Cross lanes area. The foundation’s goal is to provide opportunities that will allow our youth to excel at all levels in academics, arts and athletics.

Achieving these goals requires a collaborative fundraising effort by most of the local youth organizations. The Foundation believes that significantly more money can be raised with all youth groups working together. Collectively the foundation members raised last year through fundraising efforts about $175,000. the foundations goal for this fundraiser is $750,000.