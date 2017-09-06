BoomTown Days in Nitro



Schedule of Events:

Friday, September 8th

56TH Annual Nitro Antique Car Show – Cruz-In

5:00 PM

Living Memorial Park – 21st Street/20th Street – Nitro



President Woodrow Wilson Renactment Arrival

5:00 PM

Live Music – Jimmy Gabehart (Bluegrass)

7:00 PM

Living Memorial Park – 21st Street – Nitro

_________________________________________________

Saturday, September 9th

Boomtown Pancake Breakfast

Nitro Senior Center – 21st Street

7 AM – 10 AM

Doughboy 5K Run/Walk presented by Tudor’s Biscuit World

Registration 7:00 AM/ Race 8:00 AM

Living Memorial Park – 21st Street

Boomtown Days Parade

10:00 AM

Pickens Road to 21st Street

56Th Annual Nitro Antique Car Show

ALL DAY – 21st Street/20th Street

Car Show Awards – 8:30 PM

President Woodrow Wilson Renactment Presentation

12:00 PM – Living Memorial Park

Princess Tea Party (FREE)

12:00 PM – Kids Zone (20th Street)

Food Truck People’s Choice Contest

Nitro Mission Team Annual Italian Dinner

4:00 PM

St. Paul’s United Methodist Church – 21st Street

Live Music –

All DAY – Living Memorial Park

1:00 PM – 3:00 PM – The Dread Pirates, Roberts

3:00 PM – 5:00 PM – Stephanie Stacy & The Aftermath

7:00 PM – The Esquires presented by Peyton Law Firm

Living Memorial Park

FIREWORKS – 9:00 PM

Living Memorial Park will feature craft and artisan vendors, food trucks, and a kids fun zone area all day on Saturday.

___________________________________________________

Sunday, September 10th

Homecoming Church Services

Nitro Area Churches – 8:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Picnic in the Park

12:00 PM – Ridenour Park – Nitro

Bring your own blanket style – ice cream will be provided.

Gospel Music

Scavenger Hunt and Games

_________________________________________________

Monday, September 11th

9/11 Memorial Service and Flag Raising presented by Woodman Life

8:30 AM – Bank Street Flag Memorial – Nitro