BoomTown Days in Nitro
Friday, September 8th
56TH Annual Nitro Antique Car Show – Cruz-In
5:00 PM
Living Memorial Park – 21st Street/20th Street – Nitro
President Woodrow Wilson Renactment Arrival
5:00 PM
Live Music – Jimmy Gabehart (Bluegrass)
7:00 PM
Living Memorial Park – 21st Street – Nitro
_________________________________________________
Saturday, September 9th
Boomtown Pancake Breakfast
Nitro Senior Center – 21st Street
7 AM – 10 AM
Doughboy 5K Run/Walk presented by Tudor’s Biscuit World
Registration 7:00 AM/ Race 8:00 AM
Living Memorial Park – 21st Street
Boomtown Days Parade
10:00 AM
Pickens Road to 21st Street
56Th Annual Nitro Antique Car Show
ALL DAY – 21st Street/20th Street
Car Show Awards – 8:30 PM
President Woodrow Wilson Renactment Presentation
12:00 PM – Living Memorial Park
Princess Tea Party (FREE)
12:00 PM – Kids Zone (20th Street)
Food Truck People’s Choice Contest
Nitro Mission Team Annual Italian Dinner
4:00 PM
St. Paul’s United Methodist Church – 21st Street
Live Music –
All DAY – Living Memorial Park
1:00 PM – 3:00 PM – The Dread Pirates, Roberts
3:00 PM – 5:00 PM – Stephanie Stacy & The Aftermath
7:00 PM – The Esquires presented by Peyton Law Firm
Living Memorial Park
FIREWORKS – 9:00 PM
Living Memorial Park will feature craft and artisan vendors, food trucks, and a kids fun zone area all day on Saturday.
___________________________________________________
Sunday, September 10th
Homecoming Church Services
Nitro Area Churches – 8:00 AM – 12:00 PM
Picnic in the Park
12:00 PM – Ridenour Park – Nitro
Bring your own blanket style – ice cream will be provided.
Gospel Music
Scavenger Hunt and Games
_________________________________________________
Monday, September 11th
9/11 Memorial Service and Flag Raising presented by Woodman Life
8:30 AM – Bank Street Flag Memorial – Nitro