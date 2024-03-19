$10,000 CASH MADNESS

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. You must, however, be at least 18 years old to play.

Join us at A to Z Outlet – St. Albans this Saturday from 4:30 till 6:30pm for a chance to SCRATCH – MATCH – WIN $10K

Scratch off any SIX (6) squares on one of our game cards. If all symbols revealed are MATCHING STARS, you are an Instant Prize Winner, subject to verification.

A non- winning Card can be entered into our 2nd Chance Drawing for a 75 inch Samsung TV to be awarded on Saturday, April 6, 2024 at COB.

(official rules here)

